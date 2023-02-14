Champaign St. Thomas More controlled the action to earn an impressive 65-15 win against Urbana University for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 14.

In recent action on February 8, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against Downs Tri-Valley . For results, click here. Urbana University took on Momence on February 6 at Urbana University Laboratory High School. Click here for a recap.

