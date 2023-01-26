Champaign St. Thomas More manhandles Rantoul 68-35

Champaign St. Thomas More swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Rantoul 68-35 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 26.
In recent action on January 21, Rantoul faced off against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Champaign St. Thomas More took on Normal Calvary on January 19 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School. For more, click here.
