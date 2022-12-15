Champaign Central rides to cruise-control win over Danville 59-23

Impressive was a ready adjective for Champaign Central's 59-23 throttling of Danville in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 15.
Last season, Champaign Central and Danville faced off on December 16, 2021 at Danville High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 10, Champaign Central faced off against Normal West and Danville took on Peoria on December 10 at Danville High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.