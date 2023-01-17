Champaign Central clips Bloomington in tight tilt 49-47

Champaign Central found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Bloomington 49-47 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Bloomington showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-9 advantage over Champaign Central as the first quarter ended.
The Maroons kept an 18-17 halftime margin at the Purple Raiders' expense.
Champaign Central darted to a 34-31 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Purple Raiders tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 16-15 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
The last time Bloomington and Champaign Central played in a 47-39 game on December 11, 2021. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Champaign Central faced off against Lincoln and Bloomington took on Danville on January 12 at Danville High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.