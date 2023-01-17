Champaign Central clips Bloomington in tight tilt 49-47

Champaign Central found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Bloomington 49-47 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Bloomington showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-9 advantage over Champaign Central as the first quarter ended.

The Maroons kept an 18-17 halftime margin at the Purple Raiders' expense.

Champaign Central darted to a 34-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Purple Raiders tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 16-15 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.