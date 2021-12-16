Champaign Central cancels check from Danville 64-46

Champaign Central handed Danville a tough 64-46 loss in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 16.
The first quarter gave Champaign Central a 13-10 lead over Danville.
In recent action on December 9, Danville faced off against Bloomington and Champaign Central took on Bloomington on December 11 at Champaign Central High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.