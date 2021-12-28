Champaign Centennial delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Pekin 45-40

 Skip to main content
With little to no wiggle room, Champaign Centennial nosed past Pekin 45-40 on December 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The Dragons showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-11 advantage over the Chargers as the first quarter ended.

Pekin took an 18-11 lead over Champaign Centennial heading to halftime locker room.

The scoreboard showed Pekin with a 28-24 lead over Champaign Centennial heading into the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Chargers outscored the Dragons 21-12 in the final period.

In recent action on December 18, Pekin faced off against Bloomington and Champaign Centennial took on Peoria Manual on December 18 at Peoria Manual High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

