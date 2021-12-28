Champaign Centennial delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Pekin 45-40

With little to no wiggle room, Champaign Centennial nosed past Pekin 45-40 on December 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The Dragons showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-11 advantage over the Chargers as the first quarter ended.

Pekin took an 18-11 lead over Champaign Centennial heading to halftime locker room.

The scoreboard showed Pekin with a 28-24 lead over Champaign Centennial heading into the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Chargers outscored the Dragons 21-12 in the final period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.