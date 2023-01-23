Cerro Gordo drums Toledo Cumberland with resounding beat 61-20

Cerro Gordo built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 61-20 win over Toledo Cumberland on January 23 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 12, Toledo Cumberland faced off against Bethany Okaw Valley. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.