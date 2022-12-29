 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Cayuga North Vermillion edges Fithian Oakwood in tough test 40-35

  • 0

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Cayuga North Vermillion nipped Fithian Oakwood 40-35 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 29.

The last time Cayuga North Vermillion and Fithian Oakwood played in a 48-32 game on December 28, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 21, Fithian Oakwood faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Cayuga North Vermillion took on Georgetown-Ridge Farm on December 17 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News