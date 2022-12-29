Cayuga North Vermillion edges Fithian Oakwood in tough test 40-35

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Cayuga North Vermillion nipped Fithian Oakwood 40-35 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 29.
