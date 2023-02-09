Catlin Salt Fork wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 51-12 victory over Danville Schlarman at Danville Schlarman High on February 9 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Catlin Salt Fork and Danville Schlarman squared off with February 10, 2022 at Catlin Salt Fork High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 30, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Watseka. Click here for a recap.

