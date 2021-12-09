 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Catlin Salt Fork takes down Hoopeston Area 47-19

  • 0

Catlin Salt Fork earned a convincing 47-19 win over Hoopeston Area during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The Storm opened with a 10-7 advantage over the Cornjerkers through the first quarter.

Catlin Salt Fork's offense jumped to a 23-9 lead over Hoopeston Area at halftime.

Catlin Salt Fork's command showed as it carried a 37-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Aaron Rodgers on shifting Packers-Bears rivalry with Brett Favre

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News