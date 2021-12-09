Catlin Salt Fork takes down Hoopeston Area 47-19

Catlin Salt Fork earned a convincing 47-19 win over Hoopeston Area during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The Storm opened with a 10-7 advantage over the Cornjerkers through the first quarter.

Catlin Salt Fork's offense jumped to a 23-9 lead over Hoopeston Area at halftime.

Catlin Salt Fork's command showed as it carried a 37-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.