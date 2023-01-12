 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Catlin Salt Fork drums Westville with resounding beat 64-29

  • 0

Catlin Salt Fork left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Westville from start to finish for a 64-29 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 2, Westville faced off against Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Catlin Salt Fork took on Oakland Tri-County on January 7 at Oakland Tri-County Coop. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News