Carrollton dodges a bullet in win over Jacksonville Routt Catholic 54-46

Carrollton didn't flinch, finally repelling Jacksonville Routt Catholic 54-46 on January 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 19, Jacksonville Routt Catholic faced off against Carrollton and Jacksonville Routt Catholic took on Maryville Christian on January 21 at Maryville Christian High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

