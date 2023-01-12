Carlinville survives taut tilt with Pana 48-39

Yes, Carlinville looked relaxed while edging Pana, but no autographs please after its 48-39 victory during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Pana and Carlinville squared off with January 11, 2022 at Pana High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Pana faced off against Pleasant Plains and Carlinville took on Virden North Mac on January 5 at Carlinville High School. For results, click here.
