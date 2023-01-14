Canton stops Morton in snug affair 46-37

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Canton didn't mind, dispatching Morton 46-37 on January 14 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Morton and Canton squared off with January 24, 2022 at Canton High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 2, Canton faced off against Fairbury Prairie Central and Morton took on Dunlap on January 6 at Morton High School. For a full recap, click here.
