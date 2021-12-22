Canton rolls like thunder over Winchester West Central Coop 52-21

Canton showered the scoreboard with points to drown Winchester West Central Coop 52-21 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 17, Winchester West Central Coop faced off against Havana and Canton took on Mendon Unity on December 16 at Canton High School. For more, click here.
