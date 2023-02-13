Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Canton nipped Peoria Heights-Quest Charter Coop 41-35 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Recently on February 7, Canton squared off with Bartonville Limestone in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.