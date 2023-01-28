Canton earns stressful win over Dunlap 47-42

Canton poked just enough holes in Dunlap's defense to garner a taut, 47-42 victory at Canton High on January 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Dunlap and Canton faced off on January 4, 2022 at Canton High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 23, Canton faced off against Galesburg and Dunlap took on Bartonville Limestone on January 20 at Dunlap High School. For more, click here.
