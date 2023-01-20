Canton delivers smashing punch to stump East Peoria 69-18

Canton scored early and often to roll over East Peoria 69-18 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The last time Canton and East Peoria played in a 47-14 game on December 10, 2021. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 6, East Peoria faced off against Metamora and Canton took on Morton on January 14 at Canton High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.