Camp Point Central poked just enough holes in Petersburg PORTA's defense to garner a taut, 31-28 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on Feb. 16.

The last time Camp Point Central and Petersburg PORTA played in a 45-28 game on February 14, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

