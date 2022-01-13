Burbank St. Laurence records sound decision over Chicago Latin 55-49

Burbank St. Laurence poked just enough holes in Chicago Latin's defense to garner a taut 55-49 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on January 13.
In recent action on January 6, Burbank St Laurence faced off against Chicago Resurrection and Chicago Latin took on Melrose Park Walther Christian on January 8 at Melrose Park Walther Christian Academy. Click here for a recap
