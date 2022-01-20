 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Burbank St. Laurence pockets solid victory over Chicago DePaul College Prep 53-49

  • 0

A sigh of relief filled the air in Burbank St. Laurence's locker room after Thursday's 53-49 win against Chicago DePaul College Prep in Illinois girls basketball action on January 20.

In recent action on January 13, Burbank St Laurence faced off against Chicago Latin and Chicago DePaul College Prep took on Chicago Jones College Prep on January 15 at Chicago DePaul College Prep. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pana casts spell on Lincoln 55-50

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Pana nabbed it to nudge past Lincoln 55-50 in Illinois girls basketball on January 18.

Watch Now: Related Video

NCAA To Let Sports Set Own Trans Athlete Policies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News