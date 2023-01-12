Burbank St. Laurence escapes Chicago Latin in thin win 42-34

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Burbank St. Laurence didn't mind, dispatching Chicago Latin 42-34 on January 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
The last time Burbank St Laurence and Chicago Latin played in a 55-49 game on January 13, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 29, Chicago Latin faced off against Chicago DePaul College Prep and Burbank St Laurence took on Chicago Resurrection on January 5 at Chicago Resurrection High School. Click here for a recap.
