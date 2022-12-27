 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brimfield storms back to knock off El Paso-Gridley 36-19

El Paso-Gridley's advantage forced Brimfield to dig down, but it did to earn a 36-19 win Tuesday on December 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

El Paso-Gridley authored a promising start, taking a 6-2 advantage over Brimfield at the end of the first quarter.

The Indians' offense darted in front for a 16-12 lead over the Titans at the half.

Brimfield thundered to a 29-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-5 stretch over the final quarter.

