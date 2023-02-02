The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Brimfield didn't mind, dispatching Glasford Illini Bluffs 49-45 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 2.

In recent action on January 23, Brimfield faced off against Havana . For a full recap, click here. Glasford Illini Bluffs took on Peoria Heights on January 23 at Glasford Illini Bluffs High School. Click here for a recap.

