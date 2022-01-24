Brimfield designs winning blueprint on Havana 59-47

Brimfield charged Havana and collected a 59-47 victory on January 24 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Recently on January 12 , Havana squared up on Pleasant Plains in a basketball game . For more, click here.
Brimfield made the first move by forging a 12-9 margin over Havana after the first quarter.
The Indians opened a mammoth 31-13 gap over the Ducks at the half.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.