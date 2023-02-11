Bridgeview Universal built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 66-7 win over Chicago Horizon Science-Mckinley Park on February 11 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 3, Chicago Horizon Science-Mckinley Park faced off against Villa Park Islamic Foundation. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.