A tight-knit tilt turned in Braidwood Reed-Custer's direction just enough to squeeze past Coal City 39-36 in Illinois girls basketball action on February 2.

Last season, Coal City and Braidwood Reed-Custer faced off on February 3, 2022 at Coal City High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 23, Braidwood Reed-Custer faced off against Lisle . Click here for a recap. Coal City took on Streator on January 26 at Streator High School. For a full recap, click here.

