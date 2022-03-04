Bolingbrook pockets narrow victory over Lisle Benet 57-54

Bolingbrook knocked off Lisle Benet 57-54 on March 4 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Recently on February 24 , Lisle Benet squared up on Naperville North in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Lisle Benet authored a promising start, taking advantage of Bolingbrook 29-26 at the end of the first half.
The Redwings came from behind to grab the advantage 52-50 at half over the Raiders.
