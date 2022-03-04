 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Bolingbrook pockets narrow victory over Lisle Benet 57-54

  • 0

Bolingbrook knocked off Lisle Benet 57-54 on March 4 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Recently on February 24 , Lisle Benet squared up on Naperville North in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Lisle Benet authored a promising start, taking advantage of Bolingbrook 29-26 at the end of the first half.

The Redwings came from behind to grab the advantage 52-50 at half over the Raiders.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL announces all COVID related protocols to be suspended

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News