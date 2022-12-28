Blowout: Stanford Olympia delivers statement win over St. Joseph-Ogden 62-41

Stanford Olympia left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off St. Joseph-Ogden 62-41 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 28.
Stanford Olympia opened with a 16-10 advantage over St. Joseph-Ogden through the first quarter.
Stanford Olympia fought to a 30-24 halftime margin at St. Joseph-Ogden's expense.
Stanford Olympia struck to a 52-33 lead heading into the final quarter.
Stanford Olympia's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 10-8 points differential.
The last time St Joseph-Ogden and Stanford Olympia played in a 50-40 game on January 24, 2022. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 15, Stanford Olympia faced off against Pleasant Plains and St Joseph-Ogden took on Fithian Oakwood on December 21 at Fithian Oakwood High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
