Blowout: Stanford Olympia delivers statement win over St. Joseph-Ogden 62-41

Stanford Olympia left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off St. Joseph-Ogden 62-41 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 28.

Stanford Olympia opened with a 16-10 advantage over St. Joseph-Ogden through the first quarter.

Stanford Olympia fought to a 30-24 halftime margin at St. Joseph-Ogden's expense.

Stanford Olympia struck to a 52-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

Stanford Olympia's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 10-8 points differential.

