Blowout: Minonk Fieldcrest delivers statement win over El Paso-Gridley 59-35

Minonk Fieldcrest's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing El Paso-Gridley 59-35 at El Paso-Gridley High on January 16 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
