Blowout: Maroa-Forsyth puts together statement win over Mason City Illini Central 51-28

Maroa-Forsyth dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 51-28 victory over Mason City Illini Central in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Maroa-Forsyth moved in front of Mason City Illini Central 4-1 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans' shooting jumped to a 19-10 lead over the Cougars at halftime.

Maroa-Forsyth pulled ahead over Mason City Illini Central when the fourth quarter began 35-16.

