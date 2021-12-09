Blowout: Maroa-Forsyth puts together statement win over Mason City Illini Central 51-28

Maroa-Forsyth dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 51-28 victory over Mason City Illini Central in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Recently on December 4 , Maroa-Forsyth squared up on Macon Meridian in a basketball game . For more, click here.
Maroa-Forsyth moved in front of Mason City Illini Central 4-1 to begin the second quarter.
The Trojans' shooting jumped to a 19-10 lead over the Cougars at halftime.
Maroa-Forsyth pulled ahead over Mason City Illini Central when the fourth quarter began 35-16.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.