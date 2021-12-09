 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Blowout: Maroa-Forsyth puts together statement win over Mason City Illini Central 51-28

  • 0

Maroa-Forsyth dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 51-28 victory over Mason City Illini Central in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Recently on December 4 , Maroa-Forsyth squared up on Macon Meridian in a basketball game . For more, click here.

Maroa-Forsyth moved in front of Mason City Illini Central 4-1 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans' shooting jumped to a 19-10 lead over the Cougars at halftime.

Maroa-Forsyth pulled ahead over Mason City Illini Central when the fourth quarter began 35-16.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Aaron Rodgers on shifting Packers-Bears rivalry with Brett Favre

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News