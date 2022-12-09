Blowout: Chicago Kenwood delivers statement win over Chicago Kelly 71-20

Chicago Kenwood ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Chicago Kelly 71-20 in Illinois girls basketball on December 9.
In recent action on December 2, Chicago Kelly faced off against Chicago Hyde Park and Chicago Kenwood took on St. Louis Vashon on December 4 at Chicago Kenwood Academy. For a full recap, click here.
