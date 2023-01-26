Blowout: Chicago Hope delivers statement win over Chicago Northtown 60-18

Chicago Hope's river of points eventually washed away Chicago Northtown in a 60-18 cavalcade in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 26.
Last season, Chicago Hope and Chicago Northtown squared off with December 7, 2021 at Chicago CICS-Northtown Academy last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 19, Chicago Hope faced off against Skokie Ida Crown and Chicago Northtown took on Chicago Providence St Mel on January 12 at Chicago CICS-Northtown Academy. Click here for a recap.
