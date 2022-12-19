Blowout: Chicago Butler delivers statement win over Chicago Bulls College Prep 61-22

Chicago Butler's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Chicago Bulls College Prep 61-22 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 19.
The last time Chicago Butler and Chicago Bulls College Prep played in a 73-20 game on February 3, 2022. For more, click here.
Recently on December 15, Chicago Butler squared off with Chicago ITW David Speer in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.