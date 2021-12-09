Bloomington tacks win on Danville 76-55

Bloomington swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Danville 76-55 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Bloomington made the first move by forging a 17-12 margin over Danville after the first quarter.

A half tie at 31-31 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Bloomington broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 58-47 lead over Danville.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.