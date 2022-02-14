Bloomington pockets narrow victory over Normal Community West 46-43

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Bloomington to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Normal Community West 46-43 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 14.

The Purple Raiders made the first move by forging a 10-9 margin over the Wildcats after the first quarter.

The Wildcats took a 21-13 lead over the Purple Raiders heading to the intermission locker room.

Normal Community West had cause for optimism when it began the fourth quarter on top of Bloomington 40-30.

The Purple Raiders put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Wildcats 16-3 in the last stanza.

