Bloomington pockets narrow victory over Normal Community West 46-43

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Bloomington to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Normal Community West 46-43 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 14.

The Purple Raiders made the first move by forging a 10-9 margin over the Wildcats after the first quarter.

The Wildcats took a 21-13 lead over the Purple Raiders heading to the intermission locker room.

Normal Community West had cause for optimism when it began the fourth quarter on top of Bloomington 40-30.

The Purple Raiders put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Wildcats 16-3 in the last stanza.

Recently on February 8 , Bloomington squared up on Peoria Richwoods in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

