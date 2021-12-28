Bloomington overwhelms Pekin 51-29

Bloomington earned a convincing 51-29 win over Pekin on December 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The first quarter gave the Purple Raiders a 23-12 lead over the Dragons.
Bloomington's offense jumped to a 28-14 lead over Pekin at the half.
The Purple Raiders' upper hand showed as they carried a 35-22 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 18, Bloomington faced off against Galesburg and Bloomington took on Pekin on December 18 at Bloomington High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
