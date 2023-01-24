Bloomington mollywopps Urbana 55-20

Bloomington's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Urbana 55-20 on January 24 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Bloomington drew first blood by forging a 20-1 margin over Urbana after the first quarter.

The Purple Raiders registered a 40-5 advantage at halftime over the Tigers.

Bloomington roared to a 47-9 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers rallied with a 11-8 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Purple Raiders prevailed.

