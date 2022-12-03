 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington gives Jacksonville the business 64-35

Bloomington swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Jacksonville 64-35 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave Bloomington a 20-14 lead over Jacksonville.

The Purple Raiders opened a small 30-22 gap over the Crimsons at the half.

Bloomington darted to a 43-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Purple Raiders held on with a 21-2 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bloomington and Jacksonville squared off with December 4, 2021 at Jacksonville High School last season. Click here for a recap

Related to this story

Most Popular

