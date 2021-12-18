Bloomington finds small margin for win in tilt with Pekin 49-46

Bloomington knocked off Pekin 49-46 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 11, Bloomington faced off against Champaign Central and Pekin took on Morton on December 10 at Pekin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Bloomington darted in front of Pekin 49-46 to begin the second quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.