Bloomington drums Champaign Centennial in sound fashion 64-37

Bloomington handled Champaign Centennial 64-37 in an impressive showing in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 29, Bloomington faced off against Normal Community West and Champaign Centennial took on Peoria Richwoods on December 29 at Champaign Centennial High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
