Bloomington Central Catholic tops Eureka 66-56

Bloomington Central Catholic dumped Eureka 66-56 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 27, Eureka faced off against Flanagan-Cornell and Bloomington Central Catholic took on St Joseph-Ogden on January 27 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
