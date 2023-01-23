Bloomington Central Catholic takes victory lap past Paxton-Buckley-Loda 64-23

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington Central Catholic played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Paxton-Buckley-Loda during a 64-23 beating for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 23.

In recent action on January 16, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Watseka and Bloomington Central Catholic took on Tolono Unity on January 16 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School. Click here for a recap.

