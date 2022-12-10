Bloomington Central Catholic takes a toll on Athens 56-37

Riding a wave of production, Bloomington Central Catholic surfed over Athens 56-37 in Illinois girls basketball on December 10.

Bloomington Central Catholic opened with a 10-5 advantage over Athens through the first quarter.

The Saints registered a 30-23 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Bloomington Central Catholic darted to a 44-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Saints hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 12-3 advantage in the frame.

