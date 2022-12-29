 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington Central Catholic produces precision performance against Kankakee Bishop McNamara 57-28

Bloomington Central Catholic swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Kankakee Bishop McNamara 57-28 on December 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Bloomington Central Catholic jumped in front of Kankakee Bishop McNamara 16-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Saints registered a 37-13 advantage at halftime over the Fightin' Irish.

Bloomington Central Catholic pulled to a 51-23 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Saints avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 6-5 stretch over the final quarter.

Recently on December 15, Bloomington Central Catholic squared off with Pontiac in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

