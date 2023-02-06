Bloomington Central Catholic controlled the action to earn an impressive 76-44 win against Rantoul in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 6.

In recent action on February 1, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against La Salle-Peru . For a full recap, click here. Rantoul took on St Joseph-Ogden on January 30 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. For results, click here.

