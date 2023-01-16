Bloomington Central Catholic hustles by Tolono Unity 64-47

Tolono Unity was solid, but not good enough, on Monday, as Bloomington Central Catholic prevailed 64-47 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 9, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Tolono Unity took on Champaign St. Thomas More on January 9 at Tolono Unity High School. For a full recap, click here.
