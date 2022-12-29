Bloomington Central Catholic flies high over Winnebago 76-53

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Bloomington Central Catholic broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 76-53 explosion on Winnebago during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Bloomington Central Catholic drew first blood by forging a 22-12 margin over Winnebago after the first quarter.

The Saints opened a thin 45-31 gap over the Indians at the half.

Bloomington Central Catholic charged to a 61-41 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Saints hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 15-12 advantage in the frame.

