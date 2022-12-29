 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Bloomington Central Catholic flies high over Winnebago 76-53

  • 0

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Bloomington Central Catholic broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 76-53 explosion on Winnebago during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Bloomington Central Catholic drew first blood by forging a 22-12 margin over Winnebago after the first quarter.

The Saints opened a thin 45-31 gap over the Indians at the half.

Bloomington Central Catholic charged to a 61-41 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Saints hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 15-12 advantage in the frame.

Recently on December 15, Bloomington Central Catholic squared off with Pontiac in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News