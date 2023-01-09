Bloomington Central Catholic flies high over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 58-30

Bloomington Central Catholic's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 58-30 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 4, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Manlius Bureau Valley and Bloomington Central Catholic took on Winnebago on December 29 at Winnebago High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.