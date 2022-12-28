 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington Central Catholic finds its footing in sprinting past El Paso-Gridley 68-45

Bloomington Central Catholic earned its community's accolades after a 68-45 win over El Paso-Gridley in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Bloomington Central Catholic darted in front of El Paso-Gridley 14-13 to begin the second quarter.

The Titans came from behind to grab the advantage 27-24 at intermission over the Saints.

Bloomington Central Catholic broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 54-39 lead over El Paso-Gridley.

The Saints avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-6 stretch over the fourth quarter.

In recent action on December 19, El Paso-Gridley faced off against Clinton and Bloomington Central Catholic took on Pontiac Township on December 15 at Pontiac Township High School. For more, click here.

